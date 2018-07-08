LOVELDAY — UPDATE: The water boil notice was rescinded late Tuesday afternoon. The repeat sample tested by a lab in Huntsville tested negative for E. coli.

The city of Lovelady is under a boil advisory until further notice after a water sample collected during a routine monthly check tested positive for E. coli.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sent the sample to Huntsville for confirmation. The city expects to have those results by 4 p.m.

The city issued the boil advisory at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. The advisory affects 381 water meters.

A statement was issued by the city on Tuesday:

"Precautionary measures of a boil water notice have been issued to the entire City of Lovelady due to a routine water sample testing positive for E. Coli.

We are using an alternative water source at this time. A repeat water sample is being tested now with lab results expected by 4 p.m. today."

Customers are advised to thoroughly boil their water before consumption.

