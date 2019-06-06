LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department has identified the woman killed in the auto-pedestrian accident earlier this week.

According to Lufkin PD, Ruby Adams, 57, died after being hit by a car while crossing Timberland Drive Tuesday morning.

Police had difficulties locating Ms. Adams' family members. However, by Thursday afternoon police got in touch with extended family members.

The department would like to thank everyone for the help.