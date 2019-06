LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department has located the family of a woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle earlier this week.

According to the LPD, Ruby Adams, 57, died after being hit by a car while crossing Timberland Drive early Tuesday morning.

Police had difficulties locating Adams' family members. However, by Thursday afternoon, police were able to get in touch with extended family relatives.