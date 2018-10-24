SMITH COUNTY — UPDATE: According to the Tyler Police Department, the man that barricaded himself inside a home on East Front Street is in custody.

Officers from the Tyler Police Department are on the scene where a man has barricaded himself in a home on the 1400 Block of East Front Street.

Authorities say his family members are inside the home.

According to TPD, the man has a gun and the road in that area has been shut down.

