UPDATE: After searching the property fire crews on scene have not been able to locate a fire at Tyler Welders Supply after possible explosion and are leaving the scene.

Smith County crews are responding to a possible explosion at Tyler Welders Supply on Highway 271.

Tyler Welders Supply also had an explosion in June of 2017.

