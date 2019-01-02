HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 24-year-old Cadarius Williams' body was found at around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 1135 in the Tadmor area.

According to the sheriff's office, the discovery of the Lufkin man's body launched a homicide investigation.

Houston County Sheriff's Office, Crockett, TX Deputies are working a Homicide in eastern part of the county. The body of a male was discovered on a rural roadway. Name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification....

In another Facebook post later on Friday evening, the sheriff's office said that when deputies arrived to the scene, "It was apparent that Williams was deceased and paramedics confirmed."

The sheriff's office sends their condolences to the family and is asking anyone with any information leading up to Cadarius Williams’ death to call them at 936-544-2862 or Crime Stoppers at 936-545-tips (8477.)