ANDERSON COUNTY — On Friday, August 10, Grady Howell walked into the Quik Stop Convenience Store located at 308 East Pines Street in Frankston, Texas. He began a exchanging words with a female.

Footage from the store shows that Howell pulled what appeared to be a revolver out from the front of his clothing and shot the female in the head. The same bullet then hit a male victim in the arm.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office along with Cherokee County and Henderson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the hunt for the suspect.

Officials along with Texas Ranger Nick Castle, traveled to where the suspects vehicle had been located. Henderson County officials trained in hostage negotiations contacted Howell by phone. Once communications had ended Chief Goodman of the Frankston Police Department discovered, through rifle scope, what looked like a body in the carport of the home. A tactical approach was made and they verified that the suspect was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The female victim has been identified as Tammy Wynette Stevens, 50, of Franskton. The male victim injured has been identified as James Jones, 78, of Frankston.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Investigators discovered the suspect was at a residence in Henderson County. Officials went to the house and found the suspect dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Officers from the Frankston Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting happened just after 11 a.m. at the Kwik Stop on 308 East Pine St.

According to police, the victim was shot once by the offender and was pronounced dead at the scene by Anderson County Justice of the Peace Todd.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have developed a suspect in the case.

As of now, their name will not be released.

© 2018 KYTX