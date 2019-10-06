TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Tyler Police Department are investigating a Monday morning bank robbery.

According to the TPD, the incident occurred at the First National Bank of Winnsboro, located at 11120 Highway 155 North, across from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler. The TPD responded as an assisting agency as the SCSO is the lead on the case.

The initial call was in regards to an attempted bank robbery. However, SCSO Public Information Officer Deputy Larry Christian says an actual robbery did occur.

Details are limited, but CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article as more information is made available.