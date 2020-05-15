LA GRANGE, Ky. — Officials have released the mugshot of a 21-year-old accused of kidnapping a Van Zandt County 14-year-old.

Austen Walker, 21, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, Thursday evening in connection with the AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old Willow Sirmans.

Oldham County Detention Center

CBS19 was the only news station on hand for a press conference held Thursday night at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office when they announced Sirmans was safe.

RELATED: UPDATE: 14-year-old Van Zandt County girl found safe, suspects arrested on kidnapping charges

Walker was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center in La Grange, Kentucky.

A second suspect, identified as Courtney Odum, was taken into custody in Missouri, also on kidnapping charges.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, prior to being located, Sirmans was last seen Monday night around 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of Van Zandt County Road 1712.