ORE CITY, Texas — Ore City Elementary School has decided to cancel classes again on Thursday due to illnesses.

This comes on the heels of OCES classes already being canceled for Wednesday.

According to OCISD Superintendent Lynn Heflin, about 50 students were out sick on Monday. On Tuesday, more than 100 students fell ill. By the end of Tuesday, due to checkouts, attendance was below 70 percent.

Normally, the attendance at Ore City Elementary is around 95 percent.

Heflin says the students had a wide range of symptoms including flu-like symptoms, high fever and vomiting. Others had strep throat.

Meanwhile, the district is working to disinfect the entire school with a recommended spray.

The cancellation only affects the elementary campus.

The district says they plan to make a decision about whether or not to cancel classes on Friday by lunchtime tomorrow.

The school asks if your child is sick or becomes sick on Thursday, to please contact the school as this will help us make plans moving forward.

"Please know that we are taking every possible step to ensure your student returns to a sanitized school," says OCES Principal Chad Miller. "Our district maintenance and custodial staff has been here today helping us disinfect the campus and will continue to do so throughout the day tomorrow."