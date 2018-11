TYLER — UPDATE: According to the Tyler Police Department, Rhiannon Young has returned home.

A 16-year-old student at Robert E. Lee High School has been missing since Thursday.

According to Tyler police, Rhiannon Young ran away from home after an unspecified issue at her home.

Police confirm she has not been located.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Tyler police at 903-531-1090.

