TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office along with the FBI and the Smith County Pct. 4 Constables Office are investigating a Monday morning bank robbery at the Winona-Owentown branch of First National Bank of Winnsboro.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

Smith County Sheriff's Office

According to the SCSO, the incident occurred around 10:38 a.m. at the Winona-Owentown branch of First National Bank of Winnsboro, located at 11120 Highway 155 North, across from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect had fled the scene.

Officials say a male suspect entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller. After receiving the money, the suspect drove off in a silver Toyota Tundra double cab pickup with chrome cab length side steps.

Officials say the suspect's vehicle was last seen headed south in the UT Health Northeast driveway.

The accused suspect is described as a middle-aged white male, wearing a green t-shirt, khaki colored cargo shorts, dark sunglasses, and a baseball style cap, according to the SCSO.

If you have any information on this robbery you are urged to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.