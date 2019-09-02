TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department has confirmed that a second victim from a structure fire on Friday evening has passed away.

According to Tyler Fire Department, The 40-yer-old male was at a Dallas area hospital when he died. He was one of the five victims that were removed from a residential fire at 1805 N. Gran Ave.

A second victim passed away earlier this morning in a Shreveport hospital.

____

One child and one adult have died following a Friday evening house fire in Tyler.

On Saturday morning, Tyler Fire Department Public Information Officer Paul Findley confirmed a child had died as a result of the blaze. Around 8 p.m., he announced a 40-year-old man had also passed away.

Around 6:15 p.m., on Friday, crews responded to the 1800 block of North Grand Avenue on reports of a residential structure fire.

When first responders entered the house, they found five occupants trapped inside.

One adult victim and two children remain in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the living room area, but additional details related to the cause remain under investigation at this time.

The scene was cleared around 11:30 p.m.