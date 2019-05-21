MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — A SILVER ALERT has been canceled after a 90-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was found safe.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officials were searching for Hazel Brooks Justice, who suffers from dementia.

Justice stands 5'4" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Prior to be located, she was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at her home, located at 1508 West 6th Street in Mount Pleasant.

The MPPD would like to thank the public for sharing her information and are grateful she has been located unharmed.