The number of Smith County jail inmates confirmed to have coronavirus has more than doubled, and hundreds of tests are still pending after recent mass testing.

A total of 46 Smith County Jail inmates actively have COVID-19, which is up 27 from Wednesday. Thirteen detention officers have the virus, which is down by four since Wednesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

One Smith County inmate died due to COVID-19. There are 665 pending test results for inmates as of Thursday, which is down by 27, according to TCJS

