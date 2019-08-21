SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found August 19 near Jim Hogg Road.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jonathan Lee Douglas, 32, from Kentucky. Douglas died from natural causes according to an autopsy.

The sheriff's office says it appears that he was homeless.

According to the SCSO, the body was found in a wooded area at about 4:09 p.m. near a gas station on Jim Hogg Road at I-20.

The investigation revealed he had been living in the wooded area for several days while passing through.

Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit investigated this case.