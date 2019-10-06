TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI and the Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, are investigating a Monday morning bank robbery at the Winona-Owentown branch of First National Bank of Winnsboro.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

According to the SCSO, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at the bank, located at 11120 Highway 155 North, across from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler.

Officials say a man entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller. After receiving the money, the suspect drove off in a silver Toyota Tundra double-cab with chrome cab-length side steps.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect had already left the area.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed south in the UT Health Science Center driveway.

The suspect is described as being white and middle-aged, wearing a green t-shirt, khaki-colored cargo shorts, dark sunglasses and a baseball-style cap.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information on this robbery, please call the SCSO at (903) 566-6600.