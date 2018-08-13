UPDATE: According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office a standoff in Flint has ended after a woman shot and killed herself.

One person has been shot following a welfare check on a person Sunday afternoon.

According to the Smith County Sheriffs Office, Tyler Police received a call for a welfare check on a person on the 2100 block of Neely Drive in Flint.

Officers arrived around 1:06 p.m. and they were unable to get someone to answer the door.

Around 1:30 p.m. they were able to make contact with a person through the window. The person was asked to open the front door and did not.

About five minutes later the occupants daughter arrived with a key to the home and deputies made entry.

As deputies were clearing the house when the woman who lives in the home confronted the deputies with a pistol. One shot was fired by a deputy and wounded the woman who was still armed.

The woman is contained in one area of the home.

