ANDERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: Investigators discovered the suspect was at a residence in Henderson County. Officials went to the house and found the suspect dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound

Officers from the Frankston Police Department are investigating after a fatal shooting happened just after 11 a.m. at the Kwik Stop on 308 East Pine St.

According to police, the victim was shot once by the offender and was pronounced dead at the scene by Anderson County Justice of the Peace Todd.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have developed a suspect in the case.

As of now, their name will not be released.

