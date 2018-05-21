UPDATE: According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, Larry Hicks, 46, has been arrested after a standoff with Smith County SWAT.

Hicks barricaded himself in his home after a parole officer came to check on him after noticing his ankle monitor was not working. After the Hicks would not cooperate with authorities SWAT was called in.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, SWAT is responding to a situation on Bascom Road near County Road 262.

Details are limited at this time and the story will be updated as more information comes in.

