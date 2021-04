At about 9:50 a.m., law enforcement received a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road in Gregg County.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb said this afternoon that the suspect turned himself into authorities at about 4 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse and was taken into custody.

“Thanks to our partners in the media, he turned himself in,” Tubb said.

The identity of the suspect was not released as Tubb said charges are pending.