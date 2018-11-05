According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, charges have been upgraded for 40-year-old Prentiss Earl Smith II, the man suspected of shooting Frederick Thomas on Monday.

Thomas died on Thursday from his injuries as a result of the shooting, causing Smith's charge to be upgraded from Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon to Murder.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office are continuing their investigation in this case.

