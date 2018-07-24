UPDATE

Three people have been shot and one has died as a result of the shooting.

According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, one female and two males were shot at a residence on the 1300 block of West Dobbs Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found one male outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. Upon walking into the residence they also found a female with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to a local hospital with the male in critical condition.

After further inspection of the house officers found another male in the house who was deceased from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say they saw a black male with a gun running from the scene.

Tyler Police are responding to a shooting at the 1300 block West Dobbs.

More information to follow.

