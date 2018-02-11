CUSHING, TX — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Nacogdoches County Halloween night 1 mile south-southwest of the town of Cushing, TX. The tornado was on the ground for around 1.5 miles, reached a maximum width of 100 yards, and had peak winds of 107 mph. The tornado touched down around 6:48 pm and lifted around 6:52 pm. This tornado was embedded along a line of storms that also produced straight line wind damage in the area.

The tornado first touched down in a forested area near 6th Street south of Cushing. The tornado moved from there to the north-northeast damaging a trampoline, above ground pool, and the frame of a mobile home. The area of most concentrated tornado damage was found along the corner of Eucalyptus and 4th Street. From there the tornado continued to the north-northeast causing more damage before it finally lifted. In total the tornado caused damage to 16 structures and approximately 50 trees.

The following is a gallery of photos of the damage in Cushing taken by the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department.

Tornado damage in Nacogdoches County
The NWS also surveyed an area in Morris County but found no evidence of a tornado touchdown.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

© 2018 KYTX