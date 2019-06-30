SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man has been arrested following a Sunday morning altercation that led to a homicide in Smith County.

On Tuesday, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Humberto Leal, 39, in connection with the death of Luis Murrufo, 36, of Tyler.

According to the SCSO, on Sunday, around 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler.

When officials arrived on scene, they discovered a man, identified as Murrufo, dead with an apparent stab wound. Murrufo was found inside a vehicle parked in the yard of a residence. His body was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy.

Following an investigation, Smith County 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell issued an arrest warrant for Leal.

Leal was taken into custody at the SCSO prior to being booked into the Smith County Jail on $500,000 bond.