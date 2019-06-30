SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man has been arrested following Sunday's murder in Smith County.

On Tuesday, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a suspect in connection to the crime.

The 7th Judicial State District Judge Kerry Russell issued an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Humberto Leal of Tyler.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler.

When officials arrived on scene, they discovered a man, identified as Luis Rene Murrufo, 36, of Tyler, dead with an apparent stab wound. Murrufo was found inside a vehicle parked in the yard of a residence. His body was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy.

Leal has been booked into the Smith County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.

Previous story:

[Editor's Note: The Smith County Sheriff's Office initially said the deceased victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound. However, they have since said it was actually a stab wound.]

A separate individual, who has not been identified pending further investigation, was located at the residence with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second person's injuries were non-life threatening according to the SCSO.