SHELBY COUNTY — Prince Hill, a 50-year-old Center man wanted by the Irving Police Department, turned himself into the Dallas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Hill was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office asked for help to find him earlier on Tuesday.

He posted bond and was released the same day.

