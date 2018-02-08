Flowers Davis Immigration Law will be reviewing DACA applications free of charge on Sunday.

The DACA Renewal Workshop comes in light of a federal court hearing happening Wednesday in which the fate of the Obama-era program could change.

The Texas Attorney General's Office will go to court that day in an attempt to shut down the program. If successful, those with current protections may not be able to renew their work permits after they expire.

For that reason, advocates are urging DACA recipients to renew their applications before Wednesday, even if their permits are still valid.

Anyone interested in attending the workshop is asked to call 903-920-1273 to set up an appointment and prescreening interview. Walk-ins will not be accepted, and those participating must bring necessary paperwork.

The workshop will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 615 W. Cochran St., Tyler.

TWITER: @edwrdmoreno

© 2018 KYTX