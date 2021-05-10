UPS driver saves resident's life during house fire in Longview

No injuries were reported.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A UPS driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a resident's life during a house fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, on May 3, around 8:10 p.m., officials responded to 106 W. Primrose Ln., just north of Pine Tree Primary School, on reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the roof. The LFD was able to get into the attic to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started in the wall of the laundry room and traveled into the attic.

There was one person at home at the time of the fire.

The LFD says a UPS driver broke down the door ad rescued the occupant who was asleep.