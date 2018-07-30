LONGVIEW — An inmate at the Upshur County Jail died from injuries he suffered during an apparent suicide attempt.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, on July 19, other inmates in the jail found Meadows unconscious in the shower area and notified officers.

Meadows was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital by ambulance.

Meadows eventually succumbed to his injuries. The Texas Rangers opened an investigation into the incident.

Meadows was booked on July 11 on charges of Violation of Probation and Violation of a Protective Order.

