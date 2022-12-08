Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for attacking his girlfriend

A jury convicted a man to life in prison after he beat his girlfriend for "wanting to end their relationship."

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for attacking his girlfriend with a baseball bat, "almost killing her."

Robert Buchanan, also known as Robert Crayton, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2021, after he repeatedly struck his girlfriend in an “unprovoked attack” due to her wanting to end their relationship, according to a press release from Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.

The jury began hearing evidence this Wednesday and took 13 minutes to convict Buchanan that same evening.

The punishment phase of the trial began on Thursday, which included several prior convictions. Buchanan was convicted of attempted murder in 1993 for shooting two people.

According to the release, he also threatened to shoot and kill three other people. Many other assaultive offenses involving violence against women were also proven, Byrd’s report stated.

While on parole in 2011, Buchanan was also found on Longview ISD property with a firearm and was sentenced to prison for seven years, the release said.

In 2018 and early 2019, the statement said evidence showed Buchanan burned a woman’s car in Louisiana and also strangled another woman. He was sentenced to prison in Louisiana, then released on parole.

Buchanan was on parole for those Louisiana charges when he assaulted his girlfriend in Upshur County. In total, nine prior convictions were proven true, with seven of those being felony sentences.