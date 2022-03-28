Upshur County animals displaced by storms find new shelter

Animal Investigation and Response, a nonprofit, animal protection organization in Fort Worth, has set up a shelter at the East Texas Yamboree Livestock Grounds.

GILMER, Texas — Dogs and livestock missing or displaced after storms ravaged Upshur County have found new shelter thanks to a state emergency response team.

Animal Investigation and Response, a nonprofit, animal protection organization based in Fort Worth, has set up a shelter at the East Texas Yamboree Livestock Grounds in Gilmer to provide care and assistance to animals affected by Monday’s natural disaster.

The organization works with law enforcement agencies and counties to care for animals in the wake of natural and manmade disasters, said Kim Meloncon, director of emergency sheltering for the group.