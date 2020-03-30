UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found in Upshur County, and the patient resides within the city of Gilmer.

Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said today the case was confirmed Sunday.

"This case is in the Gilmer city limits and I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God-forsaken disease seriously.

Other East Texas counties win confirmed cases include:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Rusk County - 3

Smith County - 31, 1 death

Shelby County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

