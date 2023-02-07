Upshur County district judge pleads guilty to DWI, gets probation

Fowler was arrested on Sept. 10 after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash on Highway 154, east of Gilmer.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County district judge was sentenced to one-year probation Monday after he pleaded guilty Monday to driving while intoxicated in September.

Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II of the 115th District Court entered a guilty plea to his DWI charge on Monday and he then received one year of deferred adjudication probation, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.

Putman served as the special prosecutor for the case after Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd recused himself as a prosecutor.

Fowler was arrested on Sept. 10 after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash on Highway 154, east of Gilmer around 10 p.m., according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.

He was then charged with a DWI and booked into the Upshur County Jail.