Upshur County hires contractor to remodel courthouse

The Upshur County Commissioners Court voted Friday to name J.C. Stoddard Construction of San Antonio as the contractor on the county’s courthouse renovation project, which will restore the building to its original 1933 appearance.

The project – coming in at a cost of $12,839,122.33 – aims to balance history with modern amenity. Walls, floors, doors and more will be restored, yet the building will retain conveniences such as air conditioning and technological infrastructure, said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur, the court’s advisor on the project. The project also will make the facility handicap-accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.