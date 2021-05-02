Upshur County investigating homicide, suspect in custody

The victim has been identified as Braiden Ray Robinson, 32, of Ore City. The suspect has been charged with murder.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 10:00 pm on May 1 in the 8000 block of Salvia Road in northeast Upshur County.

A suspect is in custody, charged with Murder. The name will be withheld until the individual is arraigned.

Dead at the scene was Braiden Ray Robinson, 32, of Ore City. Next of kin have been notified. Robinson was shot at the scene and pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Potter. Judge Potter ordered that the body be sent to Tyler for autopsy.