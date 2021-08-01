Upshur County investigating shooting of husband and wife

The woman was found deceased on the scene. The man was seriously injured, and his wounds were determined to be self-inflicted.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left one man seriously injured, and a woman dead.

The Upshur County Sheriff was called to 288 Private Road 1016 off of Willow Oak Road in the Union Grove area are 7:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

In the home, law enforcement found the body of the woman with an injury consistent with a gunshot and located the man at the location still alive with serious gunshot injury to his body. The two were husband and wife of several years.

The man has been identified as Mark James Lile, 37 years of age, of Gladewater. It is suspected that his injuries were self-inflicted. He was transported to UT Health Center in Tyler.

The Sheriff’s Office is still trying to locate a next of kin for the deceased woman, other than the injured husband, before releasing her name. Her name will be released when this notification is made.

As of this release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has not determined if the woman's wounds were self-inflicted or caused by homicide.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Wyone Manes responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy of the deceased female. Her body was sent to Tyler for autopsy.