Upshur County Jail suspends visitation for inmates after confirming cases of COVID-19

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office has suspended visitation for 30 days for the safety of jail inmates, jail employees, and the public after confirming their first COVID-19 cases.

The cases were first confirmed three weeks ago after both inmates and jail employees were testing positive for COVID-19. The Sheriff's Office says "mitigation steps were immediately implemented."

Currently, no inmates or jail employees have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and most of their symptoms have been mild to moderate.

"These cases are the first confirmed cases within the jail since the beginning of the pandemic," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "Jail personnel, early in the pandemic, instituted vigorous cleaning and disinfecting policies that are believed to have made a significant difference in the effects of the illness on jail personnel and inmates to this point."

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office also reported that they will be restricting the booking of inmates unless it is necessary. Warrants will be sought for current criminal cases after the virus outbreak subsides, but deputies will arrest those who present an immediate threat to public safety.

The U.C.S.O. Jail is coordinating with the Texas Jail Commission, the Texas State Health Department, and the local jail doctor in dealing with the illness.