Upshur County district judge arrested for DWI following crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Upshur County district judge was arrested following a vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, around 10 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Hwy. 154, east of Gilmer.

The UCSO says the investigation resulted in the arrest of 115th District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer for driving while intoxicated. Fowler was booked into the Upshur County Jail.

He was released on $1,500 bond.