UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office opened a criminal investigation after a man allegedly made false statements on three game room applications.

According to the UCSO, the game rooms in question are located at:

6527 Hwy. 155 in Big Sandy

717 U.S. Hwy. 271 in Gilmer

1728 Hwy 259 in Diana

The sheriff's says Harry Fox submitted the three applications on May 15. Upshur County Investigator Shane Guthrie found the application claimed to have made a number of donations of items to area law enforcement, although the donations listed were actually made by the Upshur County Crime Stoppers to the sheriff's office over several years.

Among the agencies listed are the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Gilmer Police Department, Big Sandy Police Department and Ore City Police Department.

Cynthia Clark, president of Upshur County Crime Stoppers, talked to Sheriff Webb. Clark told Webb Crime Stopper received money from Fox but the donations in the applications to area law enforcement did not come from Fox.

The sheriff's office talked to other agencies listed in the application, who also told the sheriff's office the donations came from Crime Stoppers.

Thus, the sheriff's office says Fox misrepresented donations to law enforcement in his application. Furthermore, the sheriff's office says it refuses donations from game rooms due to concerns of criminal activity at game room.

All three applications were denied based on false information within the applications. Fox will be allowed to appeal the denial.

The results of the criminal investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.