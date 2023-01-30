Upshur County locals see increase in electricity bills, want answers

There are many Facebook posts from customers claiming their electricity bill is unusually high, even some seeing double in charges.

GILMER, Texas — This cold weather couldn’t come at a worse time for some Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation members are frustrated with their high bills and lack of communication.

URECC member Matt Myers tries to live a simple life, which is why he tries to save as much electricity as he can.

"Our electric bill, we got it this month and it’s $367 for the house," Myers said.

At least $60 more than what he normally pays and it's something Myers said is not only happening to him, "...and that's just some of the posts I've read on there."



Different Facebook posts from customers claiming their electricity bill is unusually high as well. Some even experienced their bill has doubled in charges.

"And so we’re just trying to get some straight answers and I don’t know maybe stop some of the real outrageous bills," Myers said.

He started a petition to bring awareness to this issue.

"I didn’t expect it to blow up like it did," Myers said.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is a non-profit, it’s not like the typical energy company that supplies you with energy. Its spokesperson, Tony McCullough, explains, "we buy the electricity for our members and that’s on purpose."

And by buying electricity from another company, McCullough said they too are seeing an increase in power costs.

"Last year, our power bill, just what we bought for our members was 32 million 500 and something thousand dollars than it was the previous year and it keeps going up. As they reduce the coal, the prices go up," McCullough said.

"I can see that, but it still doesn’t explain why people’s bills are doubling. I can see them going up maybe 30, 40 bucks, but a lot of people’s bills are doubling," Myers said.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation said it sees and understands its members' frustrations.

"Man our hearts go out to you. We’re all members too, we’re all East Texans," McCullough said.

In the end, everyone just wants to come to an agreement.

"A little big of compassion and a little bit sense of your customers' needs is what I want and I'm sure that's what a lot of folks out there want," Myers said.