Upshur County man pleads guilty to child exploitation

Michael Parker pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal child exploitation violations.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal child exploitation violations.

According to information presented in court, Michael Parker, 41, hid a cellular phone in a bathroom for the purpose of capturing video recordings of a minor under the age of 12.  

Parker positioned the phone to intentionally capture images and videos of the child. He then distributed the images and videos of the child to other individuals utilizing multiple online communications platforms, including e-mail, a cloud storage account, and a photo-sharing social media application. 

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Parker with federal violations on Sep. 17, 2020. Under federal statutes, Parker faces up to 30 years in federal prison. 

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

