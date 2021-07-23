Upshur County man receives eight Life sentences after sexually abusing 10-year-old relative

Thomas Alan Auld will not become eligible for parole until he turns 97.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County Jury has sentenced a 37-year-old man to eight counts of Life sentences on eight separate counts of Indecency With a Child.

Thomas Alan Auld has been charged with inappropriately touching a 10-year-old female relative. He will also have to pay $80,000 in fines.

On Wednesday, the jury began hearing evidence in the case, and after a two-day trial, returned a verdict of guilty and gave max sentences of Life for all eight counts.

Evidence showed that in 2019, between the months of March and August, Auld would play "Truth or Dare" which led to "Dare or Die," during which he would force the victim to touch him on his exposed privates and touch her on her privates.

Auld also lived with the victim and her family for a time and would use Fun Dip, a candy, to try and make the child touch him.

Since admitting this abuse, the victim has tried to commit suicide twice. She is and will remain under counselors’ and doctors’ care for a long period of time.

The victim had told a friend, who told her mother. The friend's mother then alerted the victim's mother to the abuse, leading to the arrest and charging of Auld.

Evidence also shows another cousin, who was 15 at the time, was forcibly touched in her private area by Auld. Further, a child who was 11 at the time and now 17, told the jury that she was also isolated by the defendant to play Truth or Dare, and led to inappropriate truths being revealed by Auld with a threat of not to tell.

Indecency with a Child is normally a Second Degree felony. However, Auld had already served prison time for Burglary of a Habitation and jail time for stealing food stamps. Because of Auld's prior offenses, he was given enhanced punishment.