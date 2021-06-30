Upshur County Man sentenced for beating his child

Reid had severely beat his 18-month-old while changing her diaper. He had previously been charged in 2012 for breaking another of his children's femur, a 3-day-old.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Matthew Patrick Reid, 34, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an Upshur County Court and a $5,000 fine after being charged for beating his 18-month-old daughter while changing her diaper.

On the day of the offense, Reid was allowed visitation with his 18-month-old daughter while at his parents’ home outside of Gilmer. While changing her diaper he stated to the child’s mother that the child would not cooperate so he spanked her two times. He told the mother through text messages he "should not have done it" and sent a photograph that showed the result of the beating to her buttocks.

However, when the mother came for her child she saw that her daughter was bruised in her private area, lower back and leg with not only bruising but split skin. She immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office and took her daughter to the hospital.

Due to the injuries, the State brought Third Degree – Injury to a Child charges against Reid.

Reid had previously been charged in 2012 for breaking another of his children's femur, a 3-day-old, while also in the process of changing a diaper. This was his second child from a previous relationship.

This offense occurred in a neighboring county where the defendant was prosecuted for a misdemeanor and placed on two years of probation.

Reid was ordered to complete Parenting Classes, Anger Intervention Classes and other classes. Reid said in court that he “did not take them [the classes] seriously."