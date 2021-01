The body was found Thursday after fire crews responded to 2181 Farm-to-Market 1795 for a structure fire.

The body of a man found inside a burning home on Thursday has been identified.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body has been identified as 59-year-old Thomas Scott Green of Gilmer.

Mr. Green’s body was sent for autopsy in Dallas, rather than Tyler as originally reported by officials.

The fire is still under investigation.