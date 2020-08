A body was found along U.S. Highway 80.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near Big Sandy on Monday.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, the body was found along U.S. Highway 80.

Upon arrival, deputies located the body of Ronald Beuford Maxey, 69, of Henderson. Maxey appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.