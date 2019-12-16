UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and one person is injured following a shooting incident that happened in Upshur County Sunday night.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:54 p.m. officials responded to a shooting call in the 6300 block of Periwinkle Road.

Authorities say dispatch received a call from a woman stating she had been shot. The woman added that her daughter had also been shot.

The female caller was able to give a description of the person who had shot them and what type of vehicle the person was driving.

Deputies found the woman's daughter deceased from a gunshot wound outside of the home. The mother was located inside the house.

The mother was to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, law enforcement encountered a person driving a truck attempting to leave the property.

Authorities say the person driving stopped the vehicle and a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the truck. The driver was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There were no other individuals inside of the truck.

The identity of the people involved is not being released at this time.