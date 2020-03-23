UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller has now ordered the closure of all of the county's game rooms, arcades and dance halls to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Upshur County Commissioners Court on Monday extended a local disaster declaration for the county issued this past Tuesday.

The declaration was issued with a directive for hospitals, medical clinics, health care providers, school administrators and city officials to report to a COVID-19 Response Committee any case of suspected case of the virus in Upshur County.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.