Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Upshur County, bringing its total to five.

Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said today one of the new cases is in the northern part of the county, and the other in the Big Sandy area in southwestern Upshur.

"I also have a reliable report that a worker on the new high school construction,who lives in Gregg County, has tested positive," he said, adding that all three are quarantined at home.

Read more from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 14

Bowie County - 27, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 23

Harrison County - 11, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rusk County - 12

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 62, 2 deaths

Titus County - 1

Trinity County - 1

Upshur County - 5

Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death

Wood County - 3

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

RELATED: Gregg County confirms 6 more cases of COVID-19, brings total to 23

RELATED: Upshur County confirms 2nd coronavirus case; patient resides within Gilmer city limits