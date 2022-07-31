Upshur County officials searching for missing man whose disappearance deemed 'suspicious'

On Thursday, the UCSO opened a missing persons case on Corey Dean Williams, 30, of La Porte.

Example video title will go here for this video

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

On Thursday, the UCSO opened a missing persons case on Corey Dean Williams, 30, of La Porte.

The UCSO says Williams was last seen in Gilmer around midnight on Wednesday, July 27, at a friend’s house. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar, was later found off Azalea Rd. in Upshur County near Hwy. 154, east of Gilmer.

Williams was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger on his right hand and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on the right side of his chest.

The UCSO says they've flown several drone missions with heat sensing equipment over the area where the car was located. In addition, K9 officers and private cadaver dogs participated in the search. On Sunday, a mounted search team from the Sit ‘Em Down Cowboy Church in Big Sandy, volunteered their services, but didn't further evidence.

The UCSO says they consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious. Items found in the car suggest that the incident may be related to narcotics use or a related transaction, officials say.